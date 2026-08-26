Kinetiq Price Today

The live Kinetiq (KNTQ) price today is $ 0.209665, with a 10.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current KNTQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.209665 per KNTQ.

Kinetiq currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 58,814,669, with a circulating supply of 280.48M KNTQ. During the last 24 hours, KNTQ traded between $ 0.199926 (low) and $ 0.239701 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.376888, while the all-time low was $ 0.03578417.

In short-term performance, KNTQ moved +0.08% in the last hour and +77.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.87M.

Kinetiq (KNTQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 58.81M$ 58.81M $ 58.81M Volume (24H) $ 4.87M$ 4.87M $ 4.87M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 209.70M$ 209.70M $ 209.70M Circulation Supply 280.48M 280.48M 280.48M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kinetiq is $ 58.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.87M. The circulating supply of KNTQ is 280.48M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 209.70M.