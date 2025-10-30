The live Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund price today is 1.01 USD. Track real-time THBILL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore THBILL price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund price today is 1.01 USD. Track real-time THBILL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore THBILL price trend easily at MEXC now.

Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund Price (THBILL)

1 THBILL to USD Live Price:

$1.01
$1.01
0.00%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 06:21:16 (UTC+8)

Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.006
$ 1.006
24H Low
$ 1.015
$ 1.015
24H High

$ 1.006
$ 1.006

$ 1.015
$ 1.015

$ 1.11
$ 1.11

$ 0.906552
$ 0.906552

+0.01%

+0.04%

+0.26%

+0.26%

Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) real-time price is $1.01. Over the past 24 hours, THBILL traded between a low of $ 1.006 and a high of $ 1.015, showing active market volatility. THBILL's all-time high price is $ 1.11, while its all-time low price is $ 0.906552.

In terms of short-term performance, THBILL has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, +0.04% over 24 hours, and +0.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Market Information

$ 149.58M
$ 149.58M

--
--

$ 149.58M
$ 149.58M

148.11M
148.11M

148,106,616.137436
148,106,616.137436

The current Market Cap of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund is $ 149.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of THBILL is 148.11M, with a total supply of 148106616.137436. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 149.58M.

Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund to USD was $ +0.00038296.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund to USD was $ +0.0050140440.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund to USD was $ +0.0061956430.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00038296+0.04%
30 Days$ +0.0050140440+0.50%
60 Days$ +0.0061956430+0.61%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL)

Theo is an institutional-grade tokenization platform that connects onchain capital to global financial markets. The platform enables access to traditional financial products like Treasury bills through tokenized infrastructure that includes deep liquidity, cross-chain functionality, and full DeFi composability from launch. Theo's first product, thBILL, demonstrates this "beyond issuance" approach by launching with complete ecosystem support across multiple chains rather than hoping for adoption over time.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Resource

Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund.

Check the Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund price prediction now!

THBILL to Local Currencies

Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about THBILL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL)

How much is Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) worth today?
The live THBILL price in USD is 1.01 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current THBILL to USD price?
The current price of THBILL to USD is $ 1.01. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund?
The market cap for THBILL is $ 149.58M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of THBILL?
The circulating supply of THBILL is 148.11M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of THBILL?
THBILL achieved an ATH price of 1.11 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of THBILL?
THBILL saw an ATL price of 0.906552 USD.
What is the trading volume of THBILL?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for THBILL is -- USD.
Will THBILL go higher this year?
THBILL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out THBILL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$111,411.63

$3,948.93

$0.02706

$196.26

$3.0400

$3,948.93

$111,411.63

$196.26

$2.6009

$0.19604

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.7361

$0.00002375

$0.00000000000024149

$0.00601

$0.00845

