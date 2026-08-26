Kinetiq Markets HYPE Price Today

The live Kinetiq Markets HYPE (KMHYPE) price today is $ 83.51, with a 0.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current KMHYPE to USD conversion rate is $ 83.51 per KMHYPE.

Kinetiq Markets HYPE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 48,264,089, with a circulating supply of 576.83K KMHYPE. During the last 24 hours, KMHYPE traded between $ 80.14 (low) and $ 84.78 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 85.0, while the all-time low was $ 20.85.

In short-term performance, KMHYPE moved +0.14% in the last hour and +40.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.09K.

Kinetiq Markets HYPE (KMHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 48.26M$ 48.26M $ 48.26M Volume (24H) $ 10.09K$ 10.09K $ 10.09K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 48.26M$ 48.26M $ 48.26M Circulation Supply 576.83K 576.83K 576.83K Total Supply 576,834.2113327779 576,834.2113327779 576,834.2113327779

The current Market Cap of Kinetiq Markets HYPE is $ 48.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.09K. The circulating supply of KMHYPE is 576.83K, with a total supply of 576834.2113327779. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.26M.