Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 46.72 $ 46.72 $ 46.72 24H Low $ 49.72 $ 49.72 $ 49.72 24H High 24H Low $ 46.72$ 46.72 $ 46.72 24H High $ 49.72$ 49.72 $ 49.72 All Time High $ 59.44$ 59.44 $ 59.44 Lowest Price $ 29.77$ 29.77 $ 29.77 Price Change (1H) -0.30% Price Change (1D) +2.91% Price Change (7D) +37.15% Price Change (7D) +37.15%

Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) real-time price is $49.28. Over the past 24 hours, KHYPE traded between a low of $ 46.72 and a high of $ 49.72, showing active market volatility. KHYPE's all-time high price is $ 59.44, while its all-time low price is $ 29.77.

In terms of short-term performance, KHYPE has changed by -0.30% over the past hour, +2.91% over 24 hours, and +37.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.75B$ 1.75B $ 1.75B Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.75B$ 1.75B $ 1.75B Circulation Supply 35.40M 35.40M 35.40M Total Supply 35,401,185.307852 35,401,185.307852 35,401,185.307852

The current Market Cap of Kinetiq Staked HYPE is $ 1.75B, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KHYPE is 35.40M, with a total supply of 35401185.307852. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.75B.