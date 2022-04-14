Boppy The Bat (BOPPY) Information

Boppy is a character created by Matt Furie, the artist best known for creating boppy the night rider, a meme that gained widespread popularity and cultural significance. Boppy, a bat, features prominently in Furie's book "The Night Riders."

In this illustrated children's story, Boppy joins Hoppy the frog and Draggy the dragon on a series of enchanting adventures. This trio embarks on nocturnal quests, navigating whimsical and sometimes perilous landscapes to protect children's dreams.

Their journeys are infused with themes of friendship, courage, and the importance of teamwork, making "The Night Riders" a heartwarming tale that resonates with both children and adults. Furie's vibrant and imaginative artwork brings these characters and their adventures to life, showcasing his unique storytelling style.