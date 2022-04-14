BlackDuckrwa (BD/SOL) Tokenomics

BlackDuckrwa (BD/SOL) Information

The BlackDuck Token (RWA) is a cutting-edge digital asset designed to revolutionise the trading and decentralised finance (DeFi) landscape. Each RWA token represents a 1:1 value derived from our innovative trading strategies, seamlessly linking traditional forex trading with the fast-growing world of cryptocurrencies.

The BlackDuck Token (RWA) is not just a digital currency; it’s a gateway to the future of trading and investment, uniquely positioned at the intersection of traditional finance and crypto currencies.

https://blackduckrwa.com/

BlackDuckrwa (BD/SOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BlackDuckrwa (BD/SOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

$ 1.12M
$ 990.22M
$ 990.22M
$ 1.12M
$ 0.00197733
$ 0.00002232
$ 0.00113717
BlackDuckrwa (BD/SOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BlackDuckrwa (BD/SOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BD/SOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BD/SOL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.