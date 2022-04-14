Abstract Liquid Staked ETH (ABSETH) Tokenomics
Abstract Liquid Staked ETH (ABSETH) Information
Abstract Liquid Staked ETH (absETH) is a Abstract-native ETH liquid staking token (LST) designed to provide Abstract users and builders with the highest ETH staking yields available in DeFi. By minting absETH, users can access the same yields available to apxETH holders on Ethereum mainnet, all while staying within the Abstract network.
absETH functions as an "index token" that appreciates in value against ETH over time. When users withdraw their funds back to ETH, the accumulated yield is automatically included, eliminating the need to track rebases or wrap tokens. This allows users to seamlessly utilize absETH in DeFi applications on Abstract as they normally would.
Abstract Liquid Staked ETH (ABSETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Abstract Liquid Staked ETH (ABSETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Abstract Liquid Staked ETH (ABSETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Abstract Liquid Staked ETH (ABSETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ABSETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ABSETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ABSETH's tokenomics, explore ABSETH token's live price!
ABSETH Price Prediction
Want to know where ABSETH might be heading? Our ABSETH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.