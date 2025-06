Solace ($SOLACE) 정보

Shipped by UC Berkeley team who placed first in the Virtuals Hackathon, Solace is an AI-driven emotional companion designed to provide continuous, context-aware mental health support through natural voice interaction and deep-learning–powered emotion analysis. Built to integrate seamlessly into users’ daily lives, Solace bridges the gap between on-demand self-care tools and professional therapy by delivering personalized interventions, tracking emotional wellbeing over time, and providing scalable support for individuals and teams.