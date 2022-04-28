Ondo (ONDO) 토크노믹스
Ondo (ONDO) 정보
Ondo 재단은 온체인 기관 등급의 금융 상품과 서비스를 통해 금융 포용성과 시장 효율성의 새로운 시대를 여는 것을 사명으로 삼고 있습니다.
Ondo (ONDO) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 Ondo (ONDO)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
Ondo (ONDO)의 심층 토큰 구조
ONDO 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
Ondo Finance is a DeFi protocol aiming to democratize institutional-grade financial instruments by bringing real-world assets (RWAs) onchain. Its native token, ONDO, plays a fundamental role in ecosystem governance and incentives. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics:
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: ERC-20 on Ethereum.
- Total Supply: 10 billion ONDO tokens.
- Genesis: Tokens were created on April 28, 2022.
- Transferability: Prior to January 18, 2024, all tokens were under a “Global Lock-Up,” meaning non-transferable. This lock was lifted via governance vote, marking the “Public Launch” of ONDO.
Allocation Mechanism
ONDO tokens are allocated across several categories, most notably:
|Allocation Group
|Allocation Recipient
|Rationale/Future Use
|Ecosystem Growth
|Company, Treasury, Ecosystem
|~5.21B tokens (52.11%) for contributors, developers, educators, researchers, and strategic partners. Aimed at long-term ecosystem incentives and growth.
|Community Access Sale
|Public Investors
|Early access via public sale mechanisms.
|Team/Insiders*
|Core Team, Advisors, Others
|Standard vesting and lock-ups typically implied, although specific numbers not given in this excerpt.
- Detailed breakdowns for Team/Insiders can often be found in full documentation or token unlock reports.
Usage & Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: Main use post-launch is for protocol governance, including voting on proposals pertaining to new products (e.g., Flux Finance) and various DAOs.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Majority reserved for future distribution, designed for rewarding meaningful ecosystem activity (development, education, research, partnerships).
- Liquidity & Trading: ONDO is listed on major CEXs (UpBit, Gate.io, Bybit, Bitget, MEXC) and available on Uniswap.
Lock-Up and Unlocking Mechanism
Initial Global Lock-Up
- Description: Zero transferability for all tokens until January 18, 2024 (“enableTransfer” event via governance).
- Rationale: Alignment of team and community interests; regulatory clarity during early protocol phase.
Post-Lock-Up Unlocking
- Unlock Structure:
- Large “cliff” unlocks occurred on January 18, 2024:
- 179M ONDO (“Community Access Sale” - Public Investors)
- ~1.25B ONDO (“Ecosystem Growth” - Company/Treasury&Ecosystem)
- Continuous linear unlocks for community sale participants began on January 18 and continued daily (e.g., 54,340 ONDO released per day to public investors).
- Ecosystem allocations are earmarked for phased distribution over undefined future periods.
- Large “cliff” unlocks occurred on January 18, 2024:
- Schedule Example (excerpted recent points):
|Unlock Date
|Amount (ONDO)
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Cumulative % of Allocation Unlocked
|2024-01-18
|178,995,969.9
|Public Investors
|Cliff
|14.30%
|2024-01-18
|1,250,608,690.8
|Ecosystem Growth
|Cliff
|14.30%
|2024-01-18+
|54,340.0/day
|Public Investors
|Linear
|---
- Implications:
- Early unlocks created a 14%+ increase in circulating supply at launch.
- Remaining allocations, especially for ecosystem growth and contributors, are subject to scheduled, phased unlocks, mitigating immediate dilution risk while incentivizing ongoing engagement.
Additional Considerations
- No explicit staking mechanism as of the latest available information, but future incentives may include staking or DeFi integrations.
- Audit coverage: Ondo contracts, including the token, have undergone multiple smart contract audits, supporting security claims around token and unlock mechanisms.
- DAO Treasury Control: As of December 2024, the Ondo DAO’s treasury does not fully control all incentive allocations, hinting these are managed by supporting entities for targeted distribution.
Future Trajectory & Risks
- Incentive Reserve: A vast ecosystem reserve (52.11%) offers flexibility for innovation, though allocation transparency and governance oversight remain critical for trust.
- Unlock Schedule: Regular, predictable unlocks help market participants anticipate supply changes, but any major cliff events (like the January 2024 unlock) can introduce volatility.
- Governance Influence: ONDO’s primary utility in governance requires active community and contributor participation to realize decentralization.
Summary Table (Key Details)
|Element
|Details
|Max Supply
|10,000,000,000 ONDO
|Main Allocations
|Ecosystem Growth (52.11%), Community Sale (14%), others (team/advisors/unknown)
|Lock-up Initial Phase
|“Global Lock-up” until Jan 18, 2024
|Primary Uses
|Governance, ecosystem development, incentives
|Unlock Pattern
|Major cliff + ongoing linear unlocks
|Key Unlock Dates
|Jan 18, 2024 (major cliff), followed by daily linear releases for public sale allocation
|Noteworthy Risks
|Potential supply shocks at major unlocks, governance capture, and allocation transparency
Ondo’s token economics reflect a blend of traditional DeFi governance design and large-scale RWA incentive engineering, with a strong emphasis on long-term ecosystem growth and gradual unlocks—though ongoing transparency and governance participation will be key to its sustainable success.
Ondo (ONDO) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
Ondo (ONDO) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 ONDO 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
ONDO 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 ONDO의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, ONDO 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
