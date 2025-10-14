The Treehouse Protocol introduces innovative fixed income primitives, starting with Treehouse’s first tAsset, tETH, a liquid staking token that empowers its users to participate in the convergence of on-chain Ethereum interest rates while retaining the flexibility to engage in DeFi activities.Treehouse Protocol is also pioneering the Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) consensus mechanism for decentralized benchmark rate setting, enabling a range of fixed income products into digital assets.

The Treehouse Protocol introduces innovative fixed income primitives, starting with Treehouse’s first tAsset, tETH, a liquid staking token that empowers its users to participate in the convergence of on-chain Ethereum interest rates while retaining the flexibility to engage in DeFi activities.Treehouse Protocol is also pioneering the Decentralized Offered Rates (DOR) consensus mechanism for decentralized benchmark rate setting, enabling a range of fixed income products into digital assets.