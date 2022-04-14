XTblock (XTT-B20) Tokenomics
A hyper-capable network, XTblock aims to deliver not only a high-performance blockchain, but also the ability to decentralise artificial intelligence and bot computing. Therefore a powerful blockchain that will address the issues of speed, high latency and scalability is only one of its use cases. It's applicability goes far beyond.
As you will see in our roadmap and business model (available on our website http://xtblock.io), we are currently developing various scientific and commercial use cases to demonstrate the performance and real-world viability of this hyper-capable network. In short, the XTblock network will be applicable to every industry.
Some key milestones in the pipeline, that are intended to prove these capabilities, are various applications within the realm of decentralised finance [DeFi], decentralised AI, decentralised live video streaming, an NFT marketplace, crypto market analysis bots, crypto trading bots, and much more.
Understanding the tokenomics of XTblock (XTT-B20) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XTT-B20 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XTT-B20 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
