Solpump.com is a fully on-chain solana casino with direct wallet connections, no KYC, instant deposits & withdraws and original solana based games. $SOLPUMP is solpump.com's official token. - 20% of site profit will go to buy and burn mechanisms. Buy and Burn will happen at the end of each day - 50% of the token will be airdropped to users based on their wager so far. - 40% of the token will be airdropped to users based on future wager. - 10% of the token will remain with the SolPump team to fund continued development and marketing.