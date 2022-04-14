ROCKET (ROCKET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ROCKET (ROCKET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ROCKET (ROCKET) Information Rocket is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) Tower Defense game built on the Terra Classic blockchain. The game combines traditional tower defense mechanics with blockchain technology, allowing players to strategically place towers and defenses to protect against waves of enemies. Players can earn $ROCKET tokens through gameplay achievements, daily quests, and leaderboard rankings. These tokens can be used for in-game upgrades, unlocking new levels, and purchasing exclusive items. Rocket also includes staking and farming features, providing additional rewards for long-term engagement. The project emphasizes fairness, transparency, and community involvement, with an audited token contract and decentralized distribution model. Official Website: https://rocket-defence.com/ Whitepaper: https://assets.zyrosite.com/mxB7el4wPOsE4GxV/litepaper-Yan9R3Rk2WCvJPz3.pdf Buy ROCKET Now!

ROCKET (ROCKET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ROCKET (ROCKET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.49K $ 33.49K $ 33.49K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ROCKET (ROCKET) price

ROCKET (ROCKET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ROCKET (ROCKET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ROCKET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ROCKET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ROCKET's tokenomics, explore ROCKET token's live price!

