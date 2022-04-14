Jester (JEST) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Jester (JEST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Jester (JEST) Information Jester is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project centered around a meticulously developed algorithm. Since November 2023, a signal bot has been operational, generating trading signals to assist users in making informed decisions. The project aims to launch an auto-trading service, starting with the JEST fund, followed by private user access, expected to go live in late Q3-Q4 2024. Jester focuses on providing advanced trading solutions through its innovative algorithms, leveraging technology to optimize performance and user experience. Official Website: https://jester.global/ Whitepaper: https://jester.gitbook.io/docs

Jester (JEST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jester (JEST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.51M Total Supply: $ 995.00K Circulating Supply: $ 995.00K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.51M All-Time High: $ 15.79 All-Time Low: $ 0.552133 Current Price: $ 4.53

Jester (JEST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Jester (JEST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JEST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JEST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

