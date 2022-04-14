Floos (FLS) Information

FLOOS is a memecoin Aiming to promote Arab culture properly, and reduce cultural and cognitive differences between Eastern and Western communities.

The project has been planned for months. We will reveal more details later, but it is supported by one of the strongest Arab communities in web3.

There are fixed goals, and others that will be decided by the community as we move forward. Flooooos🚀🚀🚀