DROP ($DROP) is a meme coin on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) built around the idea that the smallest unit of an XRP, or 0.000001 XRP, is called a “drop”.

DROP isn’t just a token. It’s an identity. A movement. A gateway to everything XRPL has to offer.

With its instantly recognisable character and bold creative vision, DROP leads the charge in showing how fun, community, and onchain experience can coexist. The project puts a spotlight on liquidity pools - not just as a concept, but as a core part of XRPL culture. It’s here to educate, engage, and onboard the next wave of users to the DEX.

Whether it’s through content, collectibles, or its expanding GameFi world - where players earn drop through gameplay - DROP delivers a hands on, real world connection to XRPL. Fast. Cheap. Accessible.

That’s the future $DROP is building.