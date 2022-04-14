Blockzero Labs (XIO) Tokenomics
Blockzero Labs (XIO) Information
Blockzero Labs is a DAO community of 5000+ Citizens from all across the globe. We give Web3 projects the community, capital, and connections they need to reach escape velocity. We are also passionate about launching innovative, original, and experimental ideas into the decentralized world.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XIO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XIO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
