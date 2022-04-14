Victoria VR (VR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Victoria VR (VR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Victoria VR (VR) Information Victoria VR is the first Blockchain-based MMORPG in Virtual Reality with Realistic Graphics built on Unreal Engine, created and owned by its users. Official Website: https://victoriavr.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.victoriavr.com/whitepaper/Whitepaper-VictoriaVR.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x7d5121505149065b562c789a0145ed750e6e8cdd Buy VR Now!

Victoria VR (VR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Victoria VR (VR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.01M $ 17.01M $ 17.01M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 6.35B $ 6.35B $ 6.35B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 All-Time Low: $ 0.002364555586871277 $ 0.002364555586871277 $ 0.002364555586871277 Current Price: $ 0.00268 $ 0.00268 $ 0.00268 Learn more about Victoria VR (VR) price

Victoria VR (VR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Victoria VR (VR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VR's tokenomics, explore VR token's live price!

How to Buy VR Interested in adding Victoria VR (VR) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy VR, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy VR on MEXC now!

Victoria VR (VR) Price History Analysing the price history of VR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore VR Price History now!

VR Price Prediction Want to know where VR might be heading? Our VR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See VR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!