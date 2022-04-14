UPCX (UPC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into UPCX (UPC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

UPCX (UPC) Information UPCX is a super app-enabled open-source payment system where UPC is the native token of UPCX and is used for multiple purposes, including processing transactions and maintaining security. Official Website: https://upcx.io/ Whitepaper: https://upcx.io/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x487d62468282Bd04ddf976631C23128A425555EE Buy UPC Now!

UPCX (UPC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for UPCX (UPC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 304.50M $ 304.50M $ 304.50M Total Supply: $ 780.00M $ 780.00M $ 780.00M Circulating Supply: $ 92.79M $ 92.79M $ 92.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.56B $ 2.56B $ 2.56B All-Time High: $ 5.8 $ 5.8 $ 5.8 All-Time Low: $ 1.0490959955718784 $ 1.0490959955718784 $ 1.0490959955718784 Current Price: $ 3.2814 $ 3.2814 $ 3.2814 Learn more about UPCX (UPC) price

UPCX (UPC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of UPCX (UPC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UPC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UPC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UPC's tokenomics, explore UPC token's live price!

How to Buy UPC Interested in adding UPCX (UPC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy UPC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy UPC on MEXC now!

UPCX (UPC) Price History Analysing the price history of UPC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore UPC Price History now!

UPC Price Prediction Want to know where UPC might be heading? Our UPC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See UPC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!