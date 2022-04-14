Raydium (RAY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Raydium (RAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Raydium (RAY) Information

Raydium (RAY) is an Automatic Market Maker built on Solana and Serum. Similar to Sushi, users can add assets to a liquidity pool. The difference is that assets in the liquidity pool are converted to limit orders and placed on the Serum orderbook for everyone to trade against. This has the advantages of:1) having a standard orderbook and trading interface; 2) having shared liquidity across the serum orderbook so that serum users can interact with the liquidity as well as Raydium users being able to take advantage of Serum's existing liquidity; 3) built on Solana, Raydium enables much faster transactions, significantly lower fees, and enhanced scalability Raydium is strived to be the go-to platform for new token projects launching on Solana, where users can access liquidity upon launch,with opportunities to immediately earn additional yield by providing liquidity to new pools.

Official Website:
https://raydium.io/#/
Whitepaper:
https://raydium.io/Raydium-Litepaper.pdf
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/4k3Dyjzvzp8eMZWUXbBCjEvwSkkk59S5iCNLY3QrkX6R

Raydium (RAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Raydium (RAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 732.40M
Total Supply:
$ 555.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 267.98M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.52B
All-Time High:
$ 16.87
All-Time Low:
$ 0.13434154340043583
Current Price:
$ 2.733
Raydium (RAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Raydium (RAY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RAY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Raydium (RAY) Price History

Analysing the price history of RAY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

RAY Price Prediction

Want to know where RAY might be heading? Our RAY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.