Gode Chain (GODE) Information Gode Chain is a next-generation blockchain protocol designed to connect dedicated blockchain networks and enable efficient collaboration and synchronization. Its uniqueness lies in its ability to transfer various types of data between different types of blockchain networks, thereby offering endless possibilities for real-world use cases. Official Website: https://godechain.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x245d9f531757f83064aD808b4c9b220C703a4934 Buy GODE Now!

Gode Chain (GODE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gode Chain (GODE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.27M $ 1.27M $ 1.27M All-Time High: $ 0.007 $ 0.007 $ 0.007 All-Time Low: $ 0.000153823138845251 $ 0.000153823138845251 $ 0.000153823138845251 Current Price: $ 0.0001265 $ 0.0001265 $ 0.0001265 Learn more about Gode Chain (GODE) price

Gode Chain (GODE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gode Chain (GODE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GODE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GODE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GODE's tokenomics, explore GODE token's live price!

