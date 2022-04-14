BSCS (BSCS) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BSCS (BSCS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
BSCS (BSCS) Information

BSCS - The fully decentralized protocol for launching new ideas. An all-in-one Incubation Hub with a full-stack Defi platform across all main blockchain networks. We provide exclusive services including Launchpad, Yield farming, Tools, NFT Auction, Marketplace, and DEX Aggregator.

Official Website:
https://www.bscs.finance/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.bscs.finance/
Block Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0xbcb24afb019be7e93ea9c43b7e22bb55d5b7f45d

BSCS (BSCS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BSCS (BSCS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 590.67K
Total Supply:
$ 500.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 269.96M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.09M
All-Time High:
$ 0.5435
All-Time Low:
$ 0.001852045416657116
Current Price:
$ 0.002188
BSCS (BSCS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BSCS (BSCS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BSCS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BSCS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BSCS's tokenomics, explore BSCS token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.