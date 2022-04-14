Artrade (ATR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Artrade (ATR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Artrade (ATR) Information Artrade is the first NFT marketplace for art real-world assets. Official Website: https://www.artrade.app/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.artrade.app/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/ATRLuHph8dxnPny4WSNW7fxkhbeivBrtWbY6BfB4xpLj Buy ATR Now!

Artrade (ATR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Artrade (ATR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.81M $ 16.81M $ 16.81M Total Supply: $ 1.27B $ 1.27B $ 1.27B Circulating Supply: $ 1.26B $ 1.26B $ 1.26B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.88M $ 16.88M $ 16.88M All-Time High: $ 0.105 $ 0.105 $ 0.105 All-Time Low: $ 0.001036381707682041 $ 0.001036381707682041 $ 0.001036381707682041 Current Price: $ 0.013342 $ 0.013342 $ 0.013342 Learn more about Artrade (ATR) price

Artrade (ATR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Artrade (ATR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ATR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ATR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ATR's tokenomics, explore ATR token's live price!

