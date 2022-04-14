peaq network (PEAQ) Tokenomics

Entdecken Sie wichtige Erkenntnisse zu peaq network (PEAQ), einschließlich Token-Angebot, Vertriebsmodell und Echtzeit-Marktdaten.
USD

peaq network (PEAQ)-Informationen

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

Offizielle Website:
https://www.peaq.network/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.peaq.network/
Block-Explorer:
https://peaq.subscan.io/

peaq network (PEAQ) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse

Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für peaq network (PEAQ), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.

Marktkapitalisierung:
$ 75.87M
Gesamtangebot:
--
Umlaufangebot:
$ 1.04B
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
--
Allzeithoch:
$ 0.7551
Allzeittief:
$ 0.05928107887405021
Aktueller Preis:
$ 0.07282
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von peaq network (PEAQ)

Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie PEAQ-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.

Overview

Peaq (PEAQ) is the native utility token of the Peaq network, which is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs). Its tokenomics are engineered to balance network incentives, governance participation, ecosystem development, and funding sustainability.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Genesis Supply: 4.2 billion PEAQ tokens at network launch.
  • Ongoing Issuance (Disinflationary Model):
    • Initial Inflation Rate: 3.5% per annum.
    • Yearly Reduction: Inflation rate decreases by 10% annually until it stabilizes at 1%.
    • Governance: On-chain mechanisms allow governance to alter these parameters as the network evolves.

Inflation Distribution

  • 40% of newly minted tokens: released as staking rewards (validators and delegators).
  • 60%: allocated to ecosystem treasuries for long-term growth and development (non-circulating) [State of peaq Q1 2025].

Allocation Mechanism

A combination of ecosystem-building, investor funding, security, and team incentives with detailed initial allocations as follows:

Allocation CategoryInitial % of SupplyVesting/Locking Details
Community Campaigns20%36-month vest, no lock-up
Core Team15%Vesting (details subject to change)
EoT Labs13%Not specified
Network Security11.5%Not specified
Ecosystem & Treasury9%Not specified
Pre-Seed8.5%24-month vest, 6-month lock, 5% release after lock-up
Seed7%24-month vest, 6-month lock, 5% release after lock-up
Pre-launch Private Sale6%Not specified
Private Sale5%Not specified
Community Sale(s)5%Not specified

Note: The initial allocation is subject to periodic review and future proposals through governance.

Usage & Incentive Mechanisms

Utility & Network Participation

  • Transaction Fees: PEAQ is used to pay for network transactions, incentivizing validators.
  • Staking:
    • Stakers contribute to network security and decentralization.
    • By Q1 2025, 41.2% of total PEAQ issuance was staked.
  • Governance (future): Token holders will gain voting rights to shape network evolution and economics.

Incentives

  • Validator & Delegator Rewards: 40% of annual inflation given as staking rewards.
  • Community Campaigns: Largest allocation early on to spur user growth, DePIN onboarding, and ecosystem activity.
  • Hardware Operator Incentives: Block rewards are shared with hardware operators, crucial for DePINs, driving adoption on the platform.

Locking & Vesting / Unlocking Timeline

Locking/Vesting Details by Major Group

GroupLock/Vest Schedule
Pre-Seed/Seed24 months vest, 6 months lock, 5% unlock post-lock
Community36 months vest, no lock
OthersVesting schedules vary, generally multi-year

Unlocking Events

  • Initial Unlock (Nov 2024): Gradual supply growth as mainnet launches.
  • Q2 2025 Major Unlock:
    • ~294.1 million PEAQ to enter circulation (6.7% of genesis supply).
    • Breakdown:
      • Investors: 31.8% (93.45M tokens)
      • Community: 59.8% (175.98M)
      • Network Security: 2.7% (7.88M)
      • Ecosystem/Treasury: 0.7% (2.1M)
      • Inflation: 5% (newly minted)

Unlock Distribution Table (Q2 2025 Example)

CategoryTokens Unlocked (M)% of Q2‘25 UnlockNotes
Investors93.431.8%Private investors
Community17659.8%Growth/campaign funds
Network Security7.92.7%For security initiatives
Treasury2.10.7%Ecosystem support
Inflation/Rewards14.75.0%Minted, rewards
  • Future Supply Growth: Most allocations employ vesting to ensure gradual unlocking over 24-36 months, curbing sell pressure and supporting sustainable network growth.

Additional Details

  • Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS): Central to network security, distributing economic rewards for supporting honest validation.
  • Machine Economy Innovations: Peaq is developing DePIN and MachineFi functionalities, such as tokenizing physical machines for DeFi participation and fractionalized revenue sharing.
  • On-chain Governance: Not live at mainnet but planned for the future, allowing token holders to adjust economics via governance.

Summary

Peaq’s tokenomics employ a disinflationary issuance, broad-based allocation favoring community and security, staking-driven incentives, and a well-structured multi-year unlocking and vesting schedule. This design aims to bootstrap ecosystem growth, sustain decentralized security, and provide robust mechanisms for future governance and sustainability, with heavy incentives for DePIN and infrastructure network adoption.

peaq network (PEAQ) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle

Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von peaq network (PEAQ) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.

Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:

Gesamtangebot:

Die maximale Anzahl von PEAQ-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.

Umlaufangebot:

Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.

Maximales Angebot:

Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele PEAQ-Token insgesamt existieren können.

FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):

Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.

Inflationsrate:

Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.

Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?

Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.

Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.

Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.

Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.

Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von PEAQ verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des PEAQ -Tokens!

So kaufen Sie PEAQ

Möchten Sie peaq network (PEAQ) zu Ihrem Portfolio hinzufügen? MEXC unterstützt verschiedene Methoden zum Kauf PEAQ, darunter Kreditkarten, Banküberweisungen und Peer-to-Peer-Handel. Ob Anfänger oder Profi, MEXC macht den Krypto-Kauf einfach und sicher.

peaq network (PEAQ)-Preisverlauf

Die Analyse des Preisverlaufs von PEAQ hilft Nutzern, vergangene Marktbewegungen, wichtige Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveaus und Volatilitätsmuster zu verstehen. Ob Sie Allzeithochs verfolgen oder Trends erkennen, historische Daten sind ein entscheidender Bestandteil der Preisprognose und technischen Analyse.

PEAQ Preisprognose

Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich PEAQ entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose PEAQ kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.

Kaufen Sie Krypto mit nur 1 USDT : Ihr einfachster Weg zu Krypto!

Haftungsausschluss

Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.