MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Tokenomics
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Information
Congratulations, representing the meaning of 'celebration' or 'auspiciousness' in the Middle East.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for MUBARAK (MUBARAK), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af MUBARAK (MUBARAK)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan MUBARAK tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Overview
Mubarak (MUBARAK) is a meme coin launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) via the Four.meme launchpad in March 2025. It quickly gained attention due to high-profile purchases (notably by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao) and rapid price surges, but also experienced significant volatility and corrections. Mubarak is primarily positioned as a speculative asset within the meme coin sector, with no evidence of underlying utility or protocol-driven incentives.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch Platform: Mubarak was launched on the Four.meme launchpad, a platform for meme coin creation on BSC.
- Initial Distribution: The token was made available for public trading on decentralized exchanges (notably PancakeSwap) and was subsequently listed on major centralized exchanges such as Bitget, Gate.io, and MEXC.
- No Evidence of Structured Issuance: There is no public documentation of a structured token sale (ICO/IDO), airdrop, or mining mechanism. The token appears to have been distributed directly to the market via liquidity pools and exchange listings.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Public Allocation Breakdown: There is no verifiable data on the allocation of tokens to the team, advisors, treasury, or community. The absence of a published tokenomics breakdown is typical for meme coins, which often prioritize rapid market entry and viral marketing over transparent allocation structures.
- Exchange and Foundation Purchases: The BNB Chain Foundation reportedly purchased Mubarak tokens as part of its $100M incentive program, indicating some institutional interest, but the size and purpose of these allocations are not detailed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculative Trading: The primary use case for MUBARAK is speculative trading. There is no evidence of staking, governance, or utility functions.
- No Protocol Incentives: Holders do not earn fees, dividends, or additional tokens through network participation or holding.
- Exchange Listings: The token is actively traded on both decentralized and centralized exchanges, with high trading volumes and significant price volatility.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no information indicating the presence of token locking, vesting schedules, or structured unlock events. The token supply appears to be fully liquid and tradable from launch.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: No data is available regarding future unlocks or vesting cliffs, which is consistent with the typical structure of meme coins.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Launched on Four.meme (BSC); direct market distribution
|Allocation
|No public breakdown; BNB Chain Foundation purchased tokens
|Usage
|Speculative trading; no utility, staking, or governance
|Incentives
|None; no rewards, dividends, or protocol-driven incentives
|Locking
|None; no vesting or lock-up mechanisms disclosed
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; no scheduled unlocks
Additional Context and Implications
- Market Behavior: Mubarak’s price has been highly volatile, with rapid surges and corrections driven by social media hype and influencer activity. This volatility is typical for meme coins, which often lack fundamental value drivers.
- Transparency Risks: The absence of a published tokenomics breakdown, allocation details, and vesting schedules increases the risk profile for investors. Such opacity is common in the meme coin sector but should be approached with caution.
- No Underlying Utility: Like many meme coins, Mubarak’s value is derived almost entirely from market sentiment and speculative trading, rather than from any underlying protocol utility or economic function.
- Exchange Support: Listings on major exchanges and purchases by ecosystem foundations can provide short-term liquidity and visibility but do not substitute for robust tokenomics or long-term sustainability.
Actionable Insights
- Due Diligence: Potential investors should exercise extreme caution, as the lack of transparent tokenomics and utility increases the risk of price manipulation and rapid capital loss.
- Monitor Exchange Announcements: Any future changes to token economics, such as the introduction of staking or utility, would likely be announced by exchanges or the launchpad.
- Community Sentiment: Meme coin valuations are highly sensitive to social media trends and influencer endorsements; monitoring these channels is critical for short-term traders.
In summary: Mubarak is a highly speculative meme coin with no disclosed structured tokenomics, no utility or incentive mechanisms, and no evidence of locking or vesting. Its economics are driven by market sentiment, exchange activity, and viral marketing, rather than by protocol design or sustainable value accrual.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for MUBARAK (MUBARAK) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal MUBARAK tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange MUBARAK tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår MUBARAK's tokenomics, kan du udforske MUBARAK tokens live-pris!
Sådan køber du MUBARAK
Er du interesseret i at tilføje MUBARAK (MUBARAK) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe MUBARAK, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Prishistorik
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for MUBARAK hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
MUBARAK Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor MUBARAK måske er på vej hen? Vores MUBARAK prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.
Køb MUBARAK (MUBARAK)
Beløb
1 MUBARAK = 0.033706 USD