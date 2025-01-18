سعر Pup Doge (PUPDOGE)
سعر Pup Doge (PUPDOGE) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 0.00. يتم تحديث سعر PUPDOGE مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Pup Doge الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 1.33
- تغيير سعر Pup Doge خلال اليوم هو +1.53%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 0.00
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر PUPDOGE مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر PUPDOGE.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Pup Doge مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Pup Doge مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Pup Doge مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Pup Doge مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+1.53%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|+0.48%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|+16.23%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Pup Doge: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-0.85%
+1.53%
+3.25%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Pup Doge's main development directions Pup Doge aims to become the most influential project in the world through decentralization. We are building blockchain projects of high quality, with audit, marketing & advertising, star endorsements, and a strong technical team. Despite our token status, Pup Doge is also a platform that provides access to a multitude of other products. In addition to Pup Doge cross-chain technology, Pup Doge new financial technologies, and Pup Doge blockchain games, the team will develop Pup Doge cross-chain technology. Pup Doge cross chain technology Public chain projects have shown improved performance, however, each chain has its own distinct technical architectures, which are not linked to one another, so instead, they form an array of information. For DAPP developers, this can pose a problem when choosing which public chains to build. Pup Doge cross-chain technology enables the creation of different types of Blockchains. Collaboration between platforms involving the exchange of assets, information, and applications. The service enables data exchange between different blockchain networks and acts as a bridge between different public chains transmission, and greatly reduce the cost of transmission. Pup Doge NFT The popularity of NFT continues to grow, and its features are indisputable, irreplaceable, and unique. A combination of art and finance can be found in the NFT System Box, which Pup Doge is launching shortly. Pup Doge blockchain game The biggest difference between blockchain games and traditional games is that blockchain games not only consider entertainment, but also design reasonable economic models, an opportunity for early participants to create wealth. Traditional games' incentives are taken by game developers, while blockchain games' incentives are shared to all holders. More and more games have moved to the latest trends. Pup Doge's foresight has opened the team's eyes to new blockchain opportunities.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 PUPDOGE إلى AUD
A$--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى GBP
￡--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى EUR
€--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى USD
$--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى MYR
RM--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى TRY
₺--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى JPY
¥--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى RUB
₽--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى INR
₹--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى IDR
Rp--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى PHP
₱--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى EGP
￡E.--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى BRL
R$--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى CAD
C$--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى BDT
৳--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى NGN
₦--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى UAH
₴--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى VES
Bs--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى PKR
Rs--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى KZT
₸--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى THB
฿--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى TWD
NT$--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى CHF
Fr--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى HKD
HK$--
|1 PUPDOGE إلى MAD
.د.م--