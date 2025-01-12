Olive Cash Price (OLIVE)
The live price of Olive Cash (OLIVE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.45K USD. OLIVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Olive Cash Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.35 USD
- Olive Cash price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 35.65M USD
During today, the price change of Olive Cash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Olive Cash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Olive Cash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Olive Cash to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-11.74%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+5.70%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Olive Cash: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-0.01%
-2.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OliveCash is a cross chain Yield Farming project running on Binance Smart Chain Avalanche chain. OliveCash has the goal of fostering AMM, Yeild Farming and DeFi market by facilitating the participation of traditional investors to the Crypto Ecosystem. Expanding the potential market reach requires simple and smooth interfaces as well as easier connections between Fiat and Crypto markets. To increase protocol economical sustainability, we aim at increasing burning fees and defining additional deflationary strategies benefitting holders.
