Anyspend Price Today

The live Anyspend (ANY) price today is $ 0.03153605, with a 1.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03153605 per ANY.

Anyspend currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 6,938,688, with a circulating supply of 220.00M ANY. During the last 24 hours, ANY traded between $ 0.03073751 (low) and $ 0.03366047 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.262432, while the all-time low was $ 0.02177347.

In short-term performance, ANY moved +0.11% in the last hour and +28.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.09.

Anyspend (ANY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.94M$ 6.94M $ 6.94M Volume (24H) $ 8.09$ 8.09 $ 8.09 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.54M$ 31.54M $ 31.54M Circulation Supply 220.00M 220.00M 220.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Anyspend is $ 6.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.09. The circulating supply of ANY is 220.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.54M.