Avo (AVO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01251669 24H High $ 0.01415303 All Time High $ 0.02710749 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.05% Price Change (1D) +11.59% Price Change (7D) +3.19%

Avo (AVO) real-time price is $0.01396796. Over the past 24 hours, AVO traded between a low of $ 0.01251669 and a high of $ 0.01415303, showing active market volatility. AVO's all-time high price is $ 0.02710749, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AVO has changed by +1.05% over the past hour, +11.59% over 24 hours, and +3.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Avo (AVO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.97M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.97M Circulation Supply 999.97M Total Supply 999,969,227.4739151

The current Market Cap of Avo is $ 13.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AVO is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999969227.4739151. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.97M.