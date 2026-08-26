ArAIstotle Price Today

The live ArAIstotle (FACY) price today is $ 0.00161611, with a 2.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current FACY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00161611 per FACY.

ArAIstotle currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,248,040, with a circulating supply of 772.19M FACY. During the last 24 hours, FACY traded between $ 0.00148737 (low) and $ 0.00176086 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.082839, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FACY moved +0.91% in the last hour and +126.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 527.49K.

ArAIstotle (FACY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.25M$ 1.25M $ 1.25M Volume (24H) $ 527.49K$ 527.49K $ 527.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.62M$ 1.62M $ 1.62M Circulation Supply 772.19M 772.19M 772.19M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ArAIstotle is $ 1.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 527.49K. The circulating supply of FACY is 772.19M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.62M.