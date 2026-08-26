Dexter AI Price Today

The live Dexter AI (DEXTER) price today is $ 0, with a 21.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEXTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DEXTER.

Dexter AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 540,869, with a circulating supply of 999.89M DEXTER. During the last 24 hours, DEXTER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00589035, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DEXTER moved +0.93% in the last hour and +34.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.32K.

Dexter AI (DEXTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 540.87K$ 540.87K $ 540.87K Volume (24H) $ 37.32K$ 37.32K $ 37.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 540.87K$ 540.87K $ 540.87K Circulation Supply 999.89M 999.89M 999.89M Total Supply 999,893,547.143113 999,893,547.143113 999,893,547.143113

The current Market Cap of Dexter AI is $ 540.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.32K. The circulating supply of DEXTER is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999893547.143113. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 540.87K.