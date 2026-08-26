Daydreams Price Today

The live Daydreams (DREAMS) price today is $ 0.00501722, with a 10.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current DREAMS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00501722 per DREAMS.

Daydreams currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,015,910, with a circulating supply of 999.76M DREAMS. During the last 24 hours, DREAMS traded between $ 0.00496605 (low) and $ 0.00594339 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03903129, while the all-time low was $ 0.00140559.

In short-term performance, DREAMS moved -0.07% in the last hour and +107.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 195.69K.

Daydreams (DREAMS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.02M$ 5.02M $ 5.02M Volume (24H) $ 195.69K$ 195.69K $ 195.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.02M$ 5.02M $ 5.02M Circulation Supply 999.76M 999.76M 999.76M Total Supply 999,758,344.224568 999,758,344.224568 999,758,344.224568

The current Market Cap of Daydreams is $ 5.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 195.69K. The circulating supply of DREAMS is 999.76M, with a total supply of 999758344.224568. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.02M.