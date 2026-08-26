XONA AGENT Price Today

The live XONA AGENT (XONA) price today is $ 0, with a 2.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current XONA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XONA.

XONA AGENT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 271,295, with a circulating supply of 965.67M XONA. During the last 24 hours, XONA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00155977, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XONA moved +0.13% in the last hour and -23.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.77K.

XONA AGENT (XONA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 271.30K$ 271.30K $ 271.30K Volume (24H) $ 1.77K$ 1.77K $ 1.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 280.85K$ 280.85K $ 280.85K Circulation Supply 965.67M 965.67M 965.67M Total Supply 999,666,540.309063 999,666,540.309063 999,666,540.309063

The current Market Cap of XONA AGENT is $ 271.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.77K. The circulating supply of XONA is 965.67M, with a total supply of 999666540.309063. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 280.85K.