Zauthx402 Price Today

The live Zauthx402 (ZAUTH) price today is $ 0.00172971, with a 12.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAUTH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00172971 per ZAUTH.

Zauthx402 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,638,940, with a circulating supply of 947.52M ZAUTH. During the last 24 hours, ZAUTH traded between $ 0.00171981 (low) and $ 0.00220968 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00811097, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZAUTH moved -1.70% in the last hour and +13.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.27K.

Zauthx402 (ZAUTH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.64M$ 1.64M $ 1.64M Volume (24H) $ 69.27K$ 69.27K $ 69.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.73M$ 1.73M $ 1.73M Circulation Supply 947.52M 947.52M 947.52M Total Supply 997,522,234.210518 997,522,234.210518 997,522,234.210518

The current Market Cap of Zauthx402 is $ 1.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.27K. The circulating supply of ZAUTH is 947.52M, with a total supply of 997522234.210518. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.73M.