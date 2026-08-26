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The live Zauthx402 price today is 0.00172971 USD.ZAUTH market cap is 1,638,940 USD. Track real-time ZAUTH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Zauthx402 price today is 0.00172971 USD.ZAUTH market cap is 1,638,940 USD. Track real-time ZAUTH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Zauthx402 Price (ZAUTH)

Unlisted

1 ZAUTH to USD Live Price:

$0.0017197
$0.0017197$0.0017197
-0.12%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Zauthx402 (ZAUTH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:23:48 (UTC+8)

Zauthx402 Price Today

The live Zauthx402 (ZAUTH) price today is $ 0.00172971, with a 12.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAUTH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00172971 per ZAUTH.

Zauthx402 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,638,940, with a circulating supply of 947.52M ZAUTH. During the last 24 hours, ZAUTH traded between $ 0.00171981 (low) and $ 0.00220968 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00811097, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZAUTH moved -1.70% in the last hour and +13.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 69.27K.

Zauthx402 (ZAUTH) Market Information

$ 1.64M
$ 1.64M$ 1.64M

$ 69.27K
$ 69.27K$ 69.27K

$ 1.73M
$ 1.73M$ 1.73M

947.52M
947.52M 947.52M

997,522,234.210518
997,522,234.210518 997,522,234.210518

The current Market Cap of Zauthx402 is $ 1.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 69.27K. The circulating supply of ZAUTH is 947.52M, with a total supply of 997522234.210518. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.73M.

Zauthx402 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00171981
$ 0.00171981$ 0.00171981
24H Low
$ 0.00220968
$ 0.00220968$ 0.00220968
24H High

$ 0.00171981
$ 0.00171981$ 0.00171981

$ 0.00220968
$ 0.00220968$ 0.00220968

$ 0.00811097
$ 0.00811097$ 0.00811097

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.70%

-12.16%

+13.14%

+13.14%

Price Prediction for Zauthx402

Zauthx402 (ZAUTH) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZAUTH in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Zauthx402 (ZAUTH) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Zauthx402 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Zauthx402 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZAUTH price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Zauthx402 Price Prediction.

What is Zauthx402 (ZAUTH)

zauthx402 is a unified AI ops surface with four specialized agents. It’s strong for due diligence, lead and competitive research, content briefs, ad creative exploration, market landscaping, and API-driven data pulls where trustworthy sources and fast iteration matter. The built-in scraper API with residential proxies keeps fetches reliable on geo-fenced or bot-defended sites, reducing captchas and failures so agents can gather clean context without brittle DIY scraping. $ZAUTH creator fees route back to the treasury to fund user credits, letting people try agents and x402 endpoints for free, lowering activation friction while increasing usage and network effects. The result is cheaper and wider data access, reliable tooling, and a token-aligned loop that makes it easy to experiment and scale.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Zauthx402

What is the live price of Zauthx402?

The current valuation sits at $0.00172971, showing a price movement of -12.16% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect ZAUTH?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Zauthx402's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of $1638940, Zauthx402 stands at rank #2426, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

ZAUTH recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is ZAUTH today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between $0.00171981 and $0.00220968, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Zauthx402?

Factors include circulating supply (947522234.210518 tokens), adoption trends within Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem,Pump Fund Portfolio, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zauthx402

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:23:48 (UTC+8)

Zauthx402 (ZAUTH) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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