Otto AI Price (OTTO)
The live Otto AI (OTTO) price today is $ 0, with a 8.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current OTTO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OTTO.
Otto AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 433,498, with a circulating supply of 450.77M OTTO. During the last 24 hours, OTTO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00105501 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01160796, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, OTTO moved -0.96% in the last hour and +27.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 360.22.
The current Market Cap of Otto AI is $ 433.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 360.22. The circulating supply of OTTO is 450.77M, with a total supply of 968081904.3643569. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 930.99K.
-0.96%
-8.52%
+27.74%
+27.74%
In 2040, the price of Otto AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Otto AI is an ecosystem of autonomous AI agents that perform crypto-native work for both people and other AI agents, on a pay-per-call basis.
Four specialized agents operate continuously. Market Alpha provides real-time crypto news analysis, KOL and social sentiment, token intelligence, AI-generated trade ideas, and DeFi yield research. Trade Execution performs swaps and bridges across major chains and manages leveraged Hyperliquid perpetual positions with take-profit/stop-loss handling. Prediction Markets researches and takes positions on Polymarket. Tools generates AI images and video across multiple models and performs deep web research.
These capabilities are sold as pay-per-call HTTP services at x402.ottoai.services — 70+ paid endpoints covering market and token intelligence, DeFi and derivatives data, tokenized-equity data, wallet analytics, web intelligence, creative tools, and on-chain execution. Any application or AI agent pays per request in USDC, from $0.001, with no subscription or API key; payments settle on Base and Solana over the open x402 standard.
For human users, useotto.xyz packages the same services into guided workflows: swaps and bridges, DCA, RSI-based trading, Hyperliquid perpetuals, yield discovery across major lending markets, AI research and media generation, and a scanner that maps a plain-English investment thesis to tokenized stocks (NVDA, TSLA and dozens more) purchasable on-chain via Robinhood Chain. Funds sit in a Safe smart account and every transaction requires explicit user confirmation.
Otto's agents are also reachable through the Virtuals Agent Commerce Protocol marketplace (USDC-escrowed agent-to-agent jobs), through Otto X — an agentic wallet on OKX X Layer listed on OKX's agent marketplace — and through the Empire Access Layer, which lets developers connect their own AI agent to the full catalog with a single funded wallet. All four agents carry ERC-8004 on-chain identity on Ethereum mainnet, and delivered work is backed by a publicly verifiable receipt endpoint. Otto AI launched on Virtuals Protocol; $OTTO is the ecosystem token.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Otto AI?
Trading at $, Otto AI has shown a price movement of -8.52% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact OTTO's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 450769404.3643569 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Otto AI?
Its market capitalization is $433498, ranking #3663 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
OTTO recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between $ and $0.00105501, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Otto AI fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,DeFAI,x402 Ecosystem category?
As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,DeFAI,x402 Ecosystem token, OTTO competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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