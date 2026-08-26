Opus Genesis Price Today

The live Opus Genesis (OPUS) price today is $ 0.00113225, with a 5.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current OPUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00113225 per OPUS.

Opus Genesis currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,131,949, with a circulating supply of 999.90M OPUS. During the last 24 hours, OPUS traded between $ 0.00112099 (low) and $ 0.00119164 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.084014, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OPUS moved -0.76% in the last hour and +32.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 227.94.

Opus Genesis (OPUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Volume (24H) $ 227.94$ 227.94 $ 227.94 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,899,999.9999955 999,899,999.9999955 999,899,999.9999955

The current Market Cap of Opus Genesis is $ 1.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 227.94. The circulating supply of OPUS is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999899999.9999955. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.13M.