Cod3x (CDX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.075795 24H High $ 0.083225 All Time High $ 0.251359 Lowest Price $ 0.01749092 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) -3.96% Price Change (7D) +26.01%

Cod3x (CDX) real-time price is $0.077058. Over the past 24 hours, CDX traded between a low of $ 0.075795 and a high of $ 0.083225, showing active market volatility. CDX's all-time high price is $ 0.251359, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01749092.

Cod3x (CDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.78M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.78M Circulation Supply 49.08M Total Supply 49,076,466.76556558

