RNT Price Today

The live RNT (RNT) price today is $ 0.00134712, with a 6.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current RNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00134712 per RNT.

RNT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,322,438, with a circulating supply of 981.77M RNT. During the last 24 hours, RNT traded between $ 0.00124752 (low) and $ 0.00145013 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.091875, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RNT moved +0.26% in the last hour and +18.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 42.41K.

RNT (RNT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.32M$ 1.32M $ 1.32M Volume (24H) $ 42.41K$ 42.41K $ 42.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.35M$ 1.35M $ 1.35M Circulation Supply 981.77M 981.77M 981.77M Total Supply 999,362,395.953279 999,362,395.953279 999,362,395.953279

The current Market Cap of RNT is $ 1.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 42.41K. The circulating supply of RNT is 981.77M, with a total supply of 999362395.953279. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.35M.