Bending Spoons xStock Price Today

The live Bending Spoons xStock (BSPX) price today is $ 42.23, with a 1.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current BSPX to USD conversion rate is $ 42.23 per BSPX.

Bending Spoons xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 87,638,586, with a circulating supply of 2.08M BSPX. During the last 24 hours, BSPX traded between $ 40.61 (low) and $ 42.52 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 58.64, while the all-time low was $ 28.12.

In short-term performance, BSPX moved -0.00% in the last hour and +10.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.81K.

Bending Spoons xStock (BSPX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 87.64M$ 87.64M $ 87.64M Volume (24H) $ 28.81K$ 28.81K $ 28.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 87.64M$ 87.64M $ 87.64M Circulation Supply 2.08M 2.08M 2.08M Total Supply 2,075,073.634063998 2,075,073.634063998 2,075,073.634063998

The current Market Cap of Bending Spoons xStock is $ 87.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.81K. The circulating supply of BSPX is 2.08M, with a total supply of 2075073.634063998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 87.64M.