Pleasing Gold Price Today

The live Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) price today is $ 4,621.02, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current PGOLD to USD conversion rate is $ 4,621.02 per PGOLD.

Pleasing Gold currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 89,748,784, with a circulating supply of 19.51K PGOLD. During the last 24 hours, PGOLD traded between $ 4,576.56 (low) and $ 4,667.91 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5,507.64, while the all-time low was $ 23.41.

In short-term performance, PGOLD moved +0.17% in the last hour and +2,730.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.68.

Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 89.75M$ 89.75M $ 89.75M Volume (24H) $ 1.68$ 1.68 $ 1.68 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.75M$ 89.75M $ 89.75M Circulation Supply 19.51K 19.51K 19.51K Total Supply 19,505.05044 19,505.05044 19,505.05044

The current Market Cap of Pleasing Gold is $ 89.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.68. The circulating supply of PGOLD is 19.51K, with a total supply of 19505.05044. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.75M.