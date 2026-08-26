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The live Alpha Bulgaria Warrants price today is 3.2 USD.ALFW market cap is 114,330,001 USD. Track real-time ALFW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Alpha Bulgaria Warrants price today is 3.2 USD.ALFW market cap is 114,330,001 USD. Track real-time ALFW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Alpha Bulgaria Warrants Logo

Alpha Bulgaria Warrants Price (ALFW)

Unlisted

1 ALFW to USD Live Price:

$3.2
$3.2$3.2
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Alpha Bulgaria Warrants (ALFW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:51:14 (UTC+8)

Alpha Bulgaria Warrants Price Today

The live Alpha Bulgaria Warrants (ALFW) price today is $ 3.2, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALFW to USD conversion rate is $ 3.2 per ALFW.

Alpha Bulgaria Warrants currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 114,330,001, with a circulating supply of 35.71M ALFW. During the last 24 hours, ALFW traded between $ 3.2 (low) and $ 3.2 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.2, while the all-time low was $ 3.2.

In short-term performance, ALFW moved 0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Alpha Bulgaria Warrants (ALFW) Market Information

$ 114.33M
$ 114.33M$ 114.33M

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 114.33M
$ 114.33M$ 114.33M

35.71M
35.71M 35.71M

35,714,286.0
35,714,286.0 35,714,286.0

The current Market Cap of Alpha Bulgaria Warrants is $ 114.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of ALFW is 35.71M, with a total supply of 35714286.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 114.33M.

Alpha Bulgaria Warrants Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 3.2
$ 3.2$ 3.2
24H Low
$ 3.2
$ 3.2$ 3.2
24H High

$ 3.2
$ 3.2$ 3.2

$ 3.2
$ 3.2$ 3.2

$ 3.2
$ 3.2$ 3.2

$ 3.2
$ 3.2$ 3.2

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Alpha Bulgaria Warrants

Alpha Bulgaria Warrants (ALFW) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ALFW in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Alpha Bulgaria Warrants (ALFW) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Alpha Bulgaria Warrants could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Alpha Bulgaria Warrants will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ALFW price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Alpha Bulgaria Warrants Price Prediction.

What is Alpha Bulgaria Warrants (ALFW)

This token represents warrants issued by Alpha Bulgaria AD, a publicly traded investment holding company listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange (ticker: ALFB). Each warrant confers the right to subscribe for new ALFB shares under the terms of the company's warrant issue, with the underlying instruments registered and traded on a regulated EU market.

The tokenization is carried out in partnership with Factori AD, an EU-licensed investment intermediary based in Bulgaria, which handles client onboarding, KYC/AML compliance, and licensed OTC execution, with the warrants issued on an EVM-compatible blockchain. The structure operates within the European regulatory framework, including MiCA and the DLT Pilot Regime.

Alpha Bulgaria AD is a Sofia-based holding company with interests spanning financial services, energy, and industrial assets, including a stake in lubricants producer Prista Oil Holding. Its shares and warrants are supported by a market maker on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.

Token holders gain blockchain-based exposure to a regulated, exchange-listed European derivative security. Investors should review the official prospectus and warrant terms, including exercise price, ratio, and expiry, before purchasing. This token does not constitute investment advice; capital is at risk.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Alpha Bulgaria Warrants (ALFW) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)Tokenized Assets

About Alpha Bulgaria Warrants

What is the live value of Alpha Bulgaria Warrants today?

Today, Alpha Bulgaria Warrants trades at $3.2, experiencing a price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is ALFW right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Alpha Bulgaria Warrants have today?

Alpha Bulgaria Warrants holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has ALFW traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between $3.2 and $3.2. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for ALFW?

A total of $-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Alpha Bulgaria Warrants's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Tokenized Assets,Real World Assets (RWA),Base Ecosystem asset built on --, ALFW's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alpha Bulgaria Warrants

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:51:14 (UTC+8)

Alpha Bulgaria Warrants (ALFW) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
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02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
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