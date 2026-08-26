Alpha Bulgaria Warrants Price Today

The live Alpha Bulgaria Warrants (ALFW) price today is $ 3.2, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ALFW to USD conversion rate is $ 3.2 per ALFW.

Alpha Bulgaria Warrants currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 114,330,001, with a circulating supply of 35.71M ALFW. During the last 24 hours, ALFW traded between $ 3.2 (low) and $ 3.2 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.2, while the all-time low was $ 3.2.

In short-term performance, ALFW moved 0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Alpha Bulgaria Warrants (ALFW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 114.33M$ 114.33M $ 114.33M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 114.33M$ 114.33M $ 114.33M Circulation Supply 35.71M 35.71M 35.71M Total Supply 35,714,286.0 35,714,286.0 35,714,286.0

The current Market Cap of Alpha Bulgaria Warrants is $ 114.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of ALFW is 35.71M, with a total supply of 35714286.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 114.33M.