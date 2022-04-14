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Top Lending & Borrowing Protocol Tokens by Market Capitalization

Lending and borrowing protocols are core DeFi applications that allow users to supply assets for yield or collateralize them for cryptocurrency loans. These permissionless networks use smart contracts to automate interest rates based on real-time supply and demand dynamics. Native tokens are generally utilized for decentralized governance, revenue sharing, and incentivizing protocol liquidity.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
AaveToken
AaveToken
AAVE
$ 128.17
+0.17%
-4.01%
+33.65%
$ 1.97B
$ 3.72K
2
MORPHO
MORPHO
MORPHO
$ 2.5424
+0.21%
-3.85%
+15.82%
$ 1.27B
$ 57.36K
3
Olympus
Olympus
OHM
$ 18.23
+0.66%
-0.00%
-2.04%
$ 270.49M
$ 295.51K
4
Maple Finance
Maple Finance
SYRUP
$ 0.19764
+0.24%
-3.19%
+21.77%
$ 235.55M
$ 421.50K
5
Compound
Compound
COMP
$ 19.58
+1.09%
-1.96%
+3.66%
$ 195.40M
$ 3.50K
6
Kamino
Kamino
KMNO
$ 0.02442
-0.04%
-3.31%
+22.13%
$ 118.56M
$ 2.82M
7
Spark
Spark
SPK
$ 0.01853
+0.87%
-3.38%
+28.85%
$ 57.30M
$ 5.59M
8
Venus
Venus
XVS
$ 3.0417
+0.26%
-3.03%
+6.81%
$ 49.51M
$ 17.39K
9
Dogelon Mars
Dogelon Mars
ELON
$ 0.00000003502
+0.14%
-1.50%
+9.17%
$ 34.83M
$ 2.50T
10
Euler Finance
Euler Finance
EUL
$ 1.41
-1.14%
+2.94%
+10.92%
$ 33.91M
$ 62.23K
11
Lista DAO
Lista DAO
LISTA
$ 0.06975
+0.66%
+0.23%
+3.30%
$ 28.66M
$ 862.79K
12
deBridge
deBridge
DBR
$ 0.01443
+0.21%
-1.10%
-8.14%
$ 27.81M
$ 3.39M
13
CoinDepo
CoinDepo
COINDEPO
$ 0.10821
+0.09%
-4.08%
-5.30%
$ 27.03M
$ 2.99M
14
Zest Protocol
Zest Protocol
ZEST
$ 0.14029
-0.31%
-0.61%
+5.52%
$ 20.35M
$ 713.57K
15
Quantix Finance
Quantix Finance
QFI
$ 20.361
0.00%
+101.69%
-59.15%
$ 20.11M
$ 5.24K
16
Moonwell
Moonwell
WELL
$ 0.00360442
+0.06%
-0.03%
+10.85%
$ 16.34M
$ 414.57K
17
EVAA Protocol
EVAA Protocol
EVAA
$ 0.7602
-0.66%
+3.34%
-2.89%
$ 13.37M
$ 259.25K
18
Wise
Wise
WISE
$ 0.134577
+0.15%
-0.01%
+9.83%
$ 11.71M
$ 1.19K
19
Yei Finance
Yei Finance
CLO
$ 0.08341
+0.20%
-1.53%
-29.20%
$ 10.88M
$ 2.44M
20
Dolomite
Dolomite
DOLO
$ 0.02427
+0.46%
+0.79%
+1.72%
$ 10.68M
$ 2.38M
21
BENQI
BENQI
BENQI
$ 0.00132
-0.23%
-1.94%
+1.86%
$ 9.45M
$ 39.66M
22
Avalon
Avalon
AVL
$ 0.01851508
-1.43%
+0.05%
+17.60%
$ 7.19M
$ 1.16M
23
Abelian
Abelian
ABEL
$ 0.05875
-0.03%
-0.41%
-1.68%
$ 6.90M
$ 281.71K
24
Xauras
Xauras
XRS
$ 0.02980072
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 6.66M
$ 4.88K
25
Grove
Grove
GROVE
$ 0.00961227
-1.98%
+0.17%
+22.23%
$ 6.60M
$ 1.19M
26
NAVI Protocol
NAVI Protocol
NAVX
$ 0.007856
-0.43%
-0.82%
+8.24%
$ 6.43M
$ 7.02M
27
Liqwid Finance
Liqwid Finance
LQ
$ 0.213705
-0.19%
-0.13%
+14.04%
$ 4.30M
$ 14.86K
28
Gearbox
Gearbox
GEAR
$ 0.00041601
+0.34%
+0.02%
+12.54%
$ 4.16M
$ 6.99K
29
Suilend
Suilend
SEND
$ 0.04967043
+0.14%
-0.00%
-2.91%
$ 3.70M
$ 650.86
30
Goldfinch
Goldfinch
GFI
$ 0.03235
-0.65%
-4.99%
+10.14%
$ 2.82M
$ 1.68M
31
HyperLend
HyperLend
HPL
$ 0.01691741
-2.31%
-0.19%
+37.39%
$ 2.66M
$ 140.60K
32
DefiTuna
DefiTuna
TUNA
$ 0.00717165
+0.28%
-0.28%
+336.56%
$ 2.02M
$ 9.51K
33
Hatom
Hatom
HTM
$ 0.01946762
0.00%
-0.07%
+19.73%
$ 1.58M
$ 9.03K
34
TrueFi
TrueFi
TRU
$ 0.00101148
-1.20%
+0.06%
-6.52%
$ 1.27M
$ 8.00K
35
Seamless Protocol
Seamless Protocol
SEAM
$ 0.02027725
0.00%
-0.03%
+80.36%
$ 825.02K
$ 456.38
36
Reservoir
Reservoir
DAM
$ 0.00245337
0.00%
+0.10%
+9.28%
$ 656.39K
$ 479.55
37
Scallop
Scallop
SCA
$ 0.00382643
+0.05%
-0.02%
-2.25%
$ 626.35K
$ 27.68K
38
MEZO
MEZO
MEZO
$ 0.007287
-0.21%
-0.15%
+3.16%
$ 626.34K
$ 7.87M
39
Nostra
Nostra
NSTR
$ 0.00620974
+0.19%
-0.02%
+1.23%
$ 620.71K
$ 100.48
40
Radiant Capital
Radiant Capital
RDNT
$ 0.00040854
+0.02%
-0.04%
-5.59%
$ 587.05K
$ 35.24K
41
Blend
Blend
BLND
$ 0.00788552
-0.63%
-0.79%
-80.87%
$ 529.44K
$ 2.62M
42
Celsius Network
Celsius Network
CEL
$ 0.01163634
+0.13%
-0.01%
+3.73%
$ 415.64K
$ 511.81
43
Notional Finance
Notional Finance
NOTE
$ 0.00650136
+0.19%
-0.01%
+20.51%
$ 402.81K
--
44
Silo Finance
Silo Finance
SILO
$ 0.00061742
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 377.99K
$ 9.10
45
LO0P
LO0P
LO0P
$ 0.369416
+0.24%
-0.02%
+18.11%
$ 369.00K
$ 1.13K
46
BendDAO
BendDAO
BEND
$ 5.161E-5
+0.31%
-2.24%
+70.05%
$ 212.69K
--
47
Alpaca Finance
Alpaca Finance
ALPACA
$ 0.00078989
+0.04%
-0.01%
+15.22%
$ 119.80K
$ 239.95
48
Pixie Dust
Pixie Dust
DUST
$ 0.0445457
0.00%
+0.04%
-3.65%
$ 118.53K
$ 4.10K
49
dForce
dForce
DF
$ 0.000102
0.00%
-0.01%
+2.10%
$ 102.00K
$ 4.95
50
Pike Finance
Pike Finance
P
$ 0.00036996
0.00%
--
-1.26%
$ 85.12K
$ 9.87

Frequently Asked Questions

How do decentralized lending and borrowing protocols function without traditional banks?
Decentralized lending protocols function via smart contracts that pool liquidity from depositors and automatically match them with borrowers, eliminating the need for banking intermediaries and credit checks.
What is over-collateralization in decentralized finance (DeFi) lending?
Because DeFi is largely anonymous, over-collateralization requires borrowers to deposit assets worth more than the value of the cryptocurrency they wish to borrow. This guarantees that lenders will always be repaid even if the borrower defaults.
How are interest rates determined on cryptocurrency lending protocols?
Interest rates on cryptocurrency lending protocols are determined algorithmically in real-time based on the utilization rate of the liquidity pool. High borrowing demand automatically triggers higher interest rates to attract more depositors.
What role do liquidation mechanisms play in securing DeFi borrowing platforms?
Liquidation mechanisms protect the protocol's solvency. If the value of a borrower's collateral drops below a specific threshold due to market volatility, smart contracts automatically sell the collateral to repay the debt and protect the lenders.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Lending/Borrowing Protocols sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.