Pixie Dust Price Today

The live Pixie Dust (DUST) price today is $ 0.04454409, with a 4.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current DUST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04454409 per DUST.

Pixie Dust currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 118,550, with a circulating supply of 2.66M DUST. During the last 24 hours, DUST traded between $ 0.04342084 (low) and $ 0.04482708 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.084, while the all-time low was $ 0.0282985.

In short-term performance, DUST moved -0.00% in the last hour and -3.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.77K.

Pixie Dust (DUST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 118.55K$ 118.55K $ 118.55K Volume (24H) $ 3.77K$ 3.77K $ 3.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.39M$ 4.39M $ 4.39M Circulation Supply 2.66M 2.66M 2.66M Total Supply 98,441,838.00000001 98,441,838.00000001 98,441,838.00000001

The current Market Cap of Pixie Dust is $ 118.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.77K. The circulating supply of DUST is 2.66M, with a total supply of 98441838.00000001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.39M.