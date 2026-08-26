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The live Pixie Dust price today is 0.04454409 USD.DUST market cap is 118,550 USD. Track real-time DUST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Pixie Dust price today is 0.04454409 USD.DUST market cap is 118,550 USD. Track real-time DUST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Pixie Dust Price (DUST)

Unlisted

1 DUST to USD Live Price:

$0.04454688
$0.04454688$0.04454688
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Pixie Dust (DUST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:59:10 (UTC+8)

Pixie Dust Price Today

The live Pixie Dust (DUST) price today is $ 0.04454409, with a 4.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current DUST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04454409 per DUST.

Pixie Dust currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 118,550, with a circulating supply of 2.66M DUST. During the last 24 hours, DUST traded between $ 0.04342084 (low) and $ 0.04482708 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.084, while the all-time low was $ 0.0282985.

In short-term performance, DUST moved -0.00% in the last hour and -3.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.77K.

Pixie Dust (DUST) Market Information

$ 118.55K
$ 118.55K$ 118.55K

$ 3.77K
$ 3.77K$ 3.77K

$ 4.39M
$ 4.39M$ 4.39M

2.66M
2.66M 2.66M

98,441,838.00000001
98,441,838.00000001 98,441,838.00000001

The current Market Cap of Pixie Dust is $ 118.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.77K. The circulating supply of DUST is 2.66M, with a total supply of 98441838.00000001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.39M.

Pixie Dust Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04342084
$ 0.04342084$ 0.04342084
24H Low
$ 0.04482708
$ 0.04482708$ 0.04482708
24H High

$ 0.04342084
$ 0.04342084$ 0.04342084

$ 0.04482708
$ 0.04482708$ 0.04482708

$ 1.084
$ 1.084$ 1.084

$ 0.0282985
$ 0.0282985$ 0.0282985

-0.00%

+4.03%

-3.65%

-3.65%

Price Prediction for Pixie Dust

Pixie Dust (DUST) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DUST in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Pixie Dust (DUST) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Pixie Dust could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Pixie Dust will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DUST price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Pixie Dust Price Prediction.

What is Pixie Dust (DUST)

Neverland is a decentralized lending protocol designed to improve capital efficiency, yield generation, and governance flexibility on Monad. Built on secure lending framework, it offers standard supply-and-borrow markets alongside advanced features such as automated looping strategies, self-repaying loans, and transferable vote-escrow governance locks (veDUST). The protocol redistributes 100% of protovol revenue through governance, allowing veDUST holders to direct rewards, buybacks, and liquidity incentives. It aims to create a lending environment where users can manage assets, borrow, participate in governance, and access efficiency-focused automations within a single unified system.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Pixie Dust

What is the current price of Pixie Dust?

Trading at $0.04454409, Pixie Dust has shown a price movement of 4.03% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact DUST's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 2661333.45833382 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Pixie Dust?

Its market capitalization is $118550, ranking #5177 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

DUST recorded $-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between $0.04342084 and $0.04482708, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Pixie Dust fit within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Lending/Borrowing Protocols,Governance,Monad Ecosystem category?

As a Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Lending/Borrowing Protocols,Governance,Monad Ecosystem token, DUST competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pixie Dust

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:59:10 (UTC+8)

Pixie Dust (DUST) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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