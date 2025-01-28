Nostra Price (NSTR)
The live price of Nostra (NSTR) today is 0.059078 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.93M USD. NSTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nostra Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 89.01K USD
- Nostra price change within the day is +3.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NSTR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NSTR price information.
During today, the price change of Nostra to USD was $ +0.00172707.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nostra to USD was $ -0.0209888537.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nostra to USD was $ -0.0319498136.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nostra to USD was $ -0.01234050814206799.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00172707
|+3.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0209888537
|-35.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0319498136
|-54.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01234050814206799
|-17.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of Nostra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.48%
+3.01%
-13.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nostra is the crypto Super App where you can fulfill all your crypto needs in one place. Say goodbye to navigating multiple applications and hello to a seamless crypto experience. With Nostra, you can lend, borrow, swap, and bridge cryptocurrencies. Whether you're looking to earn interest, trade assets, or diversify your portfolio, Nostra offers a secure and user-friendly interface ready to onboard the next one billion users. NSTR is the governance token powering Nostra. By holding NSTR, you will have a direct voice in shaping Nostra’s evolution and driving our shared vision: delivering decentralized financial services to everyone.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NSTR to AUD
A$0.09393402
|1 NSTR to GBP
￡0.0472624
|1 NSTR to EUR
€0.0561241
|1 NSTR to USD
$0.059078
|1 NSTR to MYR
RM0.25935242
|1 NSTR to TRY
₺2.11262928
|1 NSTR to JPY
¥9.20317084
|1 NSTR to RUB
₽5.75242486
|1 NSTR to INR
₹5.11142856
|1 NSTR to IDR
Rp952.87083434
|1 NSTR to PHP
₱3.45192754
|1 NSTR to EGP
￡E.2.96985106
|1 NSTR to BRL
R$0.34796942
|1 NSTR to CAD
C$0.08448154
|1 NSTR to BDT
৳7.2045621
|1 NSTR to NGN
₦91.31036602
|1 NSTR to UAH
₴2.48068522
|1 NSTR to VES
Bs3.308368
|1 NSTR to PKR
Rs16.47449108
|1 NSTR to KZT
₸30.53091962
|1 NSTR to THB
฿2.0027442
|1 NSTR to TWD
NT$1.94543854
|1 NSTR to CHF
Fr0.0531702
|1 NSTR to HKD
HK$0.45962684
|1 NSTR to MAD
.د.م0.58900766