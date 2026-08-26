Radiant Capital Price (RDNT)
The live Radiant Capital (RDNT) price today is $ 0, with a 2.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current RDNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RDNT.
Radiant Capital currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 589,631, with a circulating supply of 1.44B RDNT. During the last 24 hours, RDNT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.585268, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, RDNT moved +0.29% in the last hour and +2.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.25K.
The current Market Cap of Radiant Capital is $ 589.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.25K. The circulating supply of RDNT is 1.44B, with a total supply of 1500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 615.51K.
+0.29%
-2.32%
+2.67%
+2.67%
In 2040, the price of Radiant Capital could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is Radiant Capital?
Project Overview
Capital in DeFi is extremely fragmented across chains, evidenced by the dozens of different money markets, all with their own liquidity.
Radiant aims to be an omnichain money market where users can deposit any major asset on any major chain and borrow various supported assets across multiple chains, eliminating the need for silos of liquidity.
Radiant’s cross-chain interoperability functions using LayerZero messaging and Stargate's stable router interface. For example, lenders may reclaim their collateral and can direct which chain to withdraw funds from and what percentage they’d like sent to each chain.
Radiant aims to solve DeFi 1.0 issues of unpredictable and transient liquidity through its innovative Dynamic Liquidity Providers (dLP) and gated emissions.
Value Proposition
Consolidation of Fragmented Liquidity: The primary goal of the Radiant DAO is to consolidate billions in fragmented liquidity across multiple lending protocols and chains under one safe, user-friendly, and capital-efficient cross-chain protocol. This consolidation of fragmented liquidity is intended to enhance the overall DeFi ecosystem and create a more seamless experience for users.
Gated Emissions: Sustainability is an important Key Performance Indicator to the Radiant DAO and thus the protocol implemented a Dynamic Liquidity (dLP) mechanism which only enables incentivized RDNT emissions to dLP providers. Dynamic Liquidity Provisioners also share in the utility of platform fees captured in blue-chip assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, and stablecoins through borrowing interest, flash loans, and liquidations.
Project Key Highlights
Omnichain Money Market: Users can deposit and borrow assets across chains seamlessly within minutes via Radiant’s integrations with LayerZero and the Stargate stable router interface, which solves many DeFi pain points related to requiring multiple transactions to lend, borrow, bridge, and swap.
DeFi 3.0: Early iterations of DeFi featured many copycat protocols with zero utility and high-emission governance tokens. In the Radiant DAO’s V2 launch, Radiant will continue to allow all users to borrow and lend cross-chain, seamlessly. However, emissions are gated to only users which provide utility to the protocol in the form of Dynamic Liquidity Provisioning
Support for 20+ Collateral Options: As the Radiant DAO expands its cross-chain functionality to additional chains, new collateral options will emerge with DAO-voted Loan-To-Value parameters and oracle usage.
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What is the real-time price of Radiant Capital today?
The live price of Radiant Capital stands at $, moving -2.32% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for RDNT?
RDNT has traded between $ and $, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is Radiant Capital showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is RDNT currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests RDNT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of Radiant Capital?
With a market cap of $589631, Radiant Capital is ranked #3338, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has RDNT seen recently?
The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does Radiant Capital compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is $0.585268, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence RDNT's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (1436925364.0 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Binance Launchpool,Lending/Borrowing Protocols,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,YZi Labs (Prev. Binance Labs) Portfolio, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
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