Seamless Protocol Price Today

The live Seamless Protocol (SEAM) price today is $ 0.02030629, with a 0.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02030629 per SEAM.

Seamless Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 826,185, with a circulating supply of 40.69M SEAM. During the last 24 hours, SEAM traded between $ 0.02026758 (low) and $ 0.02042352 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.35, while the all-time low was $ 0.00389082.

In short-term performance, SEAM moved +0.08% in the last hour and +107.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 169.00.

Seamless Protocol (SEAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 826.19K$ 826.19K $ 826.19K Volume (24H) $ 169.00$ 169.00 $ 169.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.03M$ 2.03M $ 2.03M Circulation Supply 40.69M 40.69M 40.69M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Seamless Protocol is $ 826.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 169.00. The circulating supply of SEAM is 40.69M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.03M.