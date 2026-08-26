Moonwell Price Today

The live Moonwell (WELL) price today is $ 0.00360844, with a 4.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current WELL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00360844 per WELL.

Moonwell currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,323,188, with a circulating supply of 4.53B WELL. During the last 24 hours, WELL traded between $ 0.0035834 (low) and $ 0.00379038 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.298797, while the all-time low was $ 0.00273976.

In short-term performance, WELL moved -0.01% in the last hour and +24.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 362.18K.

Moonwell (WELL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.32M$ 16.32M $ 16.32M Volume (24H) $ 362.18K$ 362.18K $ 362.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.02M$ 18.02M $ 18.02M Circulation Supply 4.53B 4.53B 4.53B Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Moonwell is $ 16.32M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 362.18K. The circulating supply of WELL is 4.53B, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.02M.