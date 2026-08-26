Hatom Price (HTM)
The live Hatom (HTM) price today is $ 0.01946668, with a 7.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current HTM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01946668 per HTM.
Hatom currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,582,384, with a circulating supply of 81.29M HTM. During the last 24 hours, HTM traded between $ 0.01919486 (low) and $ 0.02032834 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.62, while the all-time low was $ 0.01125193.
In short-term performance, HTM moved -0.00% in the last hour and +22.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.12K.
The current Market Cap of Hatom is $ 1.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.12K. The circulating supply of HTM is 81.29M, with a total supply of 100006500.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.95M.
-0.00%
-7.01%
+22.94%
+22.94%
In 2040, the price of Hatom could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Hatom has built a complete Ecosystem dedicated to fostering DeFi on MultiversX, offering a range of products designed to shape the landscape, including a lending and borrowing protocol, liquid staking, a native stablecoin, and lending as a service among other ventures. Hatom's ecosystem is committed to providing users with secure, transparent, and user-friendly access to DeFi services while emphasizing scalability and security within the MultiversX blockchain.
Instruments for managing excess liquidity and liquidity demand are an essential element in the operation of DeFi systems. Hatom addresses this critical component by bringing a lending and borrowing protocol to life on MultiversX. This enables collateralized on-chain loans via an intuitive interface, making it possible to access liquid capital without selling positions. The comprehensive money market ecosystem prioritizes security and convenience via a self-service app that supports multiple digital assets.
Hatom has also developed a Liquid Staking module that brings additional benefits on top of staking, making it possible to access liquidity for the staked collateral. This in turn will attract even more participants in the MultiversX PoS economy, leading to more value locked into it, and increased security and stability for our network. Instead of staking the regular way, users will be able to use the smart contracts linked to Hatom’s network of node operators to deposit funds, and immediately receive sEGLD tokens, proportional to the amount of EGLD staked. The resulting sEGLD tokens is pegged to EGLD and will accrues in value following the staking rewards and can be redeemed for EGLD at any time, without the standard unbonding (locking) period.
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What is the current live price of Hatom?
Hatom is priced at $0.01946668, showing a price movement of -7.01% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of $-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the HTM market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between $0.01919486 and $0.02032834 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is Hatom's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #2460, supported by a market capitalization of $1582384.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 81286804.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence Hatom's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
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