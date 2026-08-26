Hatom Price Today

The live Hatom (HTM) price today is $ 0.01946668, with a 7.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current HTM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01946668 per HTM.

Hatom currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,582,384, with a circulating supply of 81.29M HTM. During the last 24 hours, HTM traded between $ 0.01919486 (low) and $ 0.02032834 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.62, while the all-time low was $ 0.01125193.

In short-term performance, HTM moved -0.00% in the last hour and +22.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.12K.

Hatom (HTM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.58M$ 1.58M $ 1.58M Volume (24H) $ 9.12K$ 9.12K $ 9.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.95M$ 1.95M $ 1.95M Circulation Supply 81.29M 81.29M 81.29M Total Supply 100,006,500.0 100,006,500.0 100,006,500.0

The current Market Cap of Hatom is $ 1.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.12K. The circulating supply of HTM is 81.29M, with a total supply of 100006500.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.95M.