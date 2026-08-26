LO0P Price Today

The live LO0P (LO0P) price today is $ 0.361156, with a 3.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current LO0P to USD conversion rate is $ 0.361156 per LO0P.

LO0P currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 361,182, with a circulating supply of 1.00M LO0P. During the last 24 hours, LO0P traded between $ 0.360679 (low) and $ 0.377974 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.55, while the all-time low was $ 0.175574.

In short-term performance, LO0P moved -- in the last hour and +34.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.14K.

LO0P (LO0P) Market Information

Market Cap $ 361.18K$ 361.18K $ 361.18K Volume (24H) $ 3.14K$ 3.14K $ 3.14K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 361.18K$ 361.18K $ 361.18K Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LO0P is $ 361.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.14K. The circulating supply of LO0P is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 361.18K.