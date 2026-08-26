DefiTuna Price Today

The live DefiTuna (TUNA) price today is $ 0.00717394, with a 27.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current TUNA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00717394 per TUNA.

DefiTuna currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,019,465, with a circulating supply of 281.50M TUNA. During the last 24 hours, TUNA traded between $ 0.00696478 (low) and $ 0.0100453 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.184547, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TUNA moved +0.28% in the last hour and +364.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.44K.

DefiTuna (TUNA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.02M$ 2.02M $ 2.02M Volume (24H) $ 9.44K$ 9.44K $ 9.44K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.17M$ 7.17M $ 7.17M Circulation Supply 281.50M 281.50M 281.50M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DefiTuna is $ 2.02M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.44K. The circulating supply of TUNA is 281.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.17M.